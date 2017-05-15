Workers pave around car on Kingshighway

Workers paved around a car near the Kingshighway Bridge over the weekend.

Crews were paving when they encountered a blue Kia. The city decided not to tow the car.

The car’s owner told News 4 she went to a bar with her boyfriend and parked her car in that spot because there were no signs indicating parking there was illegal. Businesses near where the car was parked also say no such sign was up.

‘No Parking’ signs have since been put up near the car and the city said the spot where the car was parked will be paved on Tuesday.

