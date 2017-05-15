Victim of hit and run accident in Defiance has leg amputated

DEFIANCE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a motorcycle rider Sunday evening on Highway 94 outside of Defiance. Forty-five-year old Daniel Helfert was hospitalized in serious condition.



The victim's son, D.J. Helfert, told News 4 that his father said he was struck as he was rounding a corner and had no time to avoid the collision.



"And he looked up and the car was in his lane, the whole car was in his lane so he knew he was getting hit," said D.J. Helfert.



According to Trent Short, a witness who saw the accident and stopped to help, the driver turned around and drove back to the accident scene but then sped away, apparently after seeing the severity of the accident.



According to Helfert, his father's left leg was badly injured. "They had to do surgery to determine whether he'd keep his leg or not, they had to decide quickly because it was life threatening, I mean yeah they had to take his leg," Helfert said doctors amputated his father's left leg below the knee.



The driver is described as a thin white man in his mid 20's to mid 30's. His vehicle is described as a mid 90's gold-ish brown Toyota Tercell or Camry.



The driver could be facing possible charges, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Corp. Juston Wheetley.

"If you leave the scene of a motor vehicle accident there are serious consequences. You'll be charged 12 points on your license, you could be charged with a felony, you could see jail time," Wheetley said.

