Flood resource events can be helpful, flood victim says

A Pacific woman said all-encompassing flood resource events are key to helping flood victims rebuild.

Debbie Kelley’s home took on a lot of water during flooding in December 2015 and she couldn’t move back in without rebuilding.

She said it is key for flood victims to go to an all-encompassing flood resource center for help. More than 20 local non-profits and government agencies specializing in disaster relief are on hand to help.

All flooding victims need to bring is proof of residency.

One is being held Monday night in Pacific until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Northwest Valley Middle School in House Springs and Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Arnold. All of the events go from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved