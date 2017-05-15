Family seeking answers in loved one's hit-and-run death

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Rene King lost her life when a driver hit her as she crossed a Collinsville street to get home. It happened on April 29 on Vandalia near Mary Avenue. King's family and friends want answers from police so they can move forward.

"That smile those eyes just her kindred spirit says Jennifer Kennedy, a friend and co-worker of Rene King’s these are her memories of her beloved friend.

Kennedy is still in shock after the tragic accident that her friend was involved in.

"It's just not real I go to work and I think she is going to be there and she's not," Kennedy said.

The accident occurred last month, King was walking back to her home, and as she crossed Illinois 159, a driver ran her down. King was pronounced dead the next day.

Kings fiancé Chaz Courtney said, "The weather conditions on Vandalia that day were not good, and this street is very poorly lit on this side and there are no crosswalks in the road to safely maneuver from this side to the other side."

The Collinsville Police Department continue the investigation.

Detectives are looking into that person's cell phone records, going over the accident reconstruction details, and death report on Rene King.

During all of this, King’s friend and family are still in limbo.

Kennedy says, “To see her children and her family they just want to know why and what happened. Still no answers. I know in time there will be, it's just really hard because they need closure they need to start healing.”

The driver is not in custody, and once the investigation is complete, charges will be filed. Kings fiancé Courtney hopes to see justice.

He says, “If there was any wrongdoing in all this we would like to see justice, if it is just a horrible accident then I think I could live with that."

On Sunday, friends and family are holding a celebration of life for King at the American Legion. They say she would want people to come together and remember the good times they all shared.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved