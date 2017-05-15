Forest Park balloon glow and race moves to new location this year

Forest Park balloon glow and race moved to Art Hill this year. (Credit: KMOV)

The Forest Park balloon glow and race is moving this year, but not too far.

Normally the balloon glow and race are on the central fields in Forest Park. But because of renovation work on the fields, it will move to Art Hill.

The balloon glow and race will be held September 15 and 16.

