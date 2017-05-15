15-year-old girl reported missing in Cahokia

15-year-old Mahellia Mitchell went missing in Cahokia May 12. (Credit: Cahokia PD)

The Cahokia Police Department has reported a 15-year-old girl missing.

Mahellia Mitchell was last seen in Cahokia at her residence in the 500 block of St. Leo Drive on Friday May 12 around 5:30 p.m.

Mitchell is described as having long brown hair, brown eyes, 5’08” tall and weighing 120 pounds.

According to officials, Mitchell’s mother said she may be in the area of East St. Louis or Washington Park, Ill.

Anyone with information regarding the girls whereabouts should contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-332-4202.

