Suspect in custody following police pursuit in St. Charles County

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit in St. Charles County Monday.

Police said they received multiple calls from drivers about a vehicle that was driving carelessly and aggressively on westbound Interstate 70 in St. Charles around 11:15 a.m.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle west of O’Fallon, Missouri, the vehicle fled. Spike strips were put out onto the roadway and the vehicle went over them, causing it to get a flat tire.

The pursuit ended on Interstate 70 near Main. Officials told News 4 it did not appear anyone besides the driver was inside the vehicle at the time of the pursuit. The driver was taken into custody when the pursuit ended.

No other details have been released.

