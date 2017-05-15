Man dead following Saturday afternoon rollover crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

The unidentified man was killed when his 1999 Chevrolet Suburban struck a concrete barrier, rolled onto its side and struck a light pole in the 9200 block of Riverview around 3:10 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said he has not been positively identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved