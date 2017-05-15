Man dead following Saturday afternoon rollover crash in north St - KMOV.com

Man dead following Saturday afternoon rollover crash in north St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

The unidentified man was killed when his 1999 Chevrolet Suburban struck a concrete barrier, rolled onto its side and struck a light pole in the 9200 block of Riverview around 3:10 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said he has not been positively identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly