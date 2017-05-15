Alton police seek help identifying suspect after man shot Saturd - KMOV.com

Alton police seek help identifying suspect after man shot Saturday morning

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Suspect in Saturday's shooting in Alton (Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Office) Suspect in Saturday's shooting in Alton (Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Alton are asking for help identifying a suspect after a man was shot at the Riverside Saloon Saturday morning.

Investigators said the suspect shot a 24-year-old man at the saloon on East Broadway at 2 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police at 618-463-3505, option 8, or the anonymous tip hotline at 618-465-5948.

The suspect is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly