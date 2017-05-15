If awarded contract, Boeing's St. Louis plant will assemble Air Force T-X

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If Boeing is awarded the T-X Air Force training jet contract by the U.S. Air Force, the St. Louis plant will be the assembly location.

“The Boeing T-X trainer will keep Americans safe and create more jobs for Missourians,” said Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. “Companies like Boeing, which are committed to growing and investing here, show the world that our state is open for business and ready to create new jobs.”

If the contract is awarded to Boeing’s St. Louis plant, 1,800 jobs are expected to be supported in the region.

“Our highly skilled St. Louis workforce designed, assembled and brought Boeing T-X to life, and they continue to define the future, not just for our company, but for our customers and the global aerospace industry,” said Shelley Lavender, St. Louis senior executive and president of Boeing Military Aircraft.

The T-X will replace the Air Force’s T-38 aircraft.

The initial acquisition is reportedly for 350 aircraft valued at up to $16 billion.

The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of the year, according to Boeing.

