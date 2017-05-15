Police sergeant in ICU following crash in Union, Mo.

UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Manchester Police Department patrol sergeant is in the intensive care unit following a crash in Union.

Sgt. Sheree Waterhouse was in her personal vehicle at a stop sign when a construction truck hit the rear of her vehicle on Highway 50 around 6 p.m. Friday.

Waterhouse was in her personal vehicle and was off-duty at the time of the crash.

The driver of the construction vehicle remained at the crash scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Highway was closed while emergency crews were at the crash scene.

No other details have been released.

