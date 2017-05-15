Anheuser-Busch investing $13M into St. Louis brewery

Image of the iconic Budweiser sign at Anheuser-Busch's St. Louis brewery. (PRNewsFoto/Anheuser-Busch)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Anheuser-Busch will invest nearly $13 million into the St. Louis brewery.

The investment will fund improvements in existing infrastructure, updates to the beechwood-aging tanks and increase energy efficiencies.

The money is part of the company’s national commitment of $500 million capital expenditure investment across US facilities in 2017.

