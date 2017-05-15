Woman arrested in deadly custody-related Missouri crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman who was wanted in a deadly Interstate 70 crash that happened during a custody dispute.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 22-year-old Mackenzie Quiovers was arrested Saturday. She is jailed in Boone County on $1 million bond on second-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 13-year-old daughter, Shianna Mays. Her public defender didn't immediately return a phone message.

Prosecutors say the crash happened after Quiovers and her friend went to a northeast Columbia home in March, convinced three of the friend's children to get into a car with them and drove off with relatives in pursuit.

Quiovers was released from jail after the crash to seek medical treatment. She didn't return to jail, leading to a warrant being issued for her arrest.

