Latest Katy Perry tour stopping in St. Louis this October

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Katy Perry will bring her North American arena tour to St. Louis in October.

Perry’s “Witness: The Tour” will stop at the Scottrade Center on October 22 at 7 p.m.

General ticket sales will begin May 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the box office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved