Man in critical condition after car hit tree in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in south St. Louis overnight.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the 5000 block of Manchester around 2:40 a.m. Monday. According to police, a man was driving and a woman was seated in the passenger seat when the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Both victims were taken to the hospital following the crash. The woman’s condition has not been released.

Police said the man is in critical, unstable condition.

The roadway was closed until around 5 a.m.

