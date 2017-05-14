Homicide investigating after man shot in St. Louis - KMOV.com

Homicide investigating after man shot in St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Credit KMOV Credit KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Homicide is investigating after a shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Taylor Avenue Sunday evening.

Officials said a man was shot and was not conscious or breathing at the scene. 

More information will become available as this story develops. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly