Miracle granted when woman with heart disease becomes mom to twins

By Marielle Mohs, Reporter
Michele Melvin never thought she'd become a mother due to having a heart condition. (Credit: KMOV) Michele Melvin never thought she'd become a mother due to having a heart condition. (Credit: KMOV)
This Mother's Day is a milestone for one South City woman who never thought she'd have the chance to be a mom herself.

Michele Melvin gave birth to healthy twins, Andrew and Emma, a year ago.

"My mom shouts out 'Oh my God, twins!' and I look at the technician and I go, 'Is she serious?' and she goes 'Yeah, it's twins' and I go 'what?!,'" said Melvin.

Twins are usually pretty rare, but Melvin is just as rare.

"As soon as I was born, I was about three days old when I went through my first open heart surgery," said Melvin.

Melvin was born with congenital heart disease. She went through a total of four open heart surgeries by the time she was 12-years-old. Then at 21-years-old, she started having heart failure. Her body was so week, she would need a heart transplant to stay alive.

"Just putting on a coat would take me out for the rest of the day....just sneezing," said Melvin.

In 2010, her life changed when a heart donor gave her a chance for a new, healthy life. Now her focus could switch from trying to stay alive, to trying to be a mother. "If it wasn't for that donor family, that made that decision, we wouldn't be here today," said Melvin, "I love being a mom. I could not imagine not being a mom."

Melvin's husband deploys in January 2018. When he gets back, she said they are going to try for one more baby.

