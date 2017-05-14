Longtime St. Louis anchor and reporter John Auble dies at 77 - KMOV.com

Longtime St. Louis anchor and reporter John Auble dies at 77

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Longtime St. Louis news anchor and reporter John Auble has died.

Years ago Auble worked at KMOV and KSDK but he spent the last 23 years of his career working for KTVI.

He retired from TV news in 2011. Auble was 77-years-old. 

