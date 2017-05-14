Students raise money to purchase van for drug rehab facility

For months students at St. Raphael the Archangel have been on a mission to raise money in an effort to buy a new van for the Queen of Peace Center.

The Queen of Peace Center is a drug rehab facility that serves women and children.

Combined with donations, the students raised over $20,000.

The new van was delivered to the center on Sunday morning.

“I was extremely excited, I think I can speak for the entire student body when I say that we are extremely exhilarated that we were able to do this,” said student Natalie Davis.

“Today is a great honor to be receiving the van, to be blessing the van on Mother’s Day,” said Queen of Peace CEO Lara Pennington. “It will go directly to serve these women who are courageous and brave, seeking treatment to ultimately change their lives and the lives of their children.”

Pennington said the new 10-passenger can will be used for everything from doctors’ appointments to trips to the park.

