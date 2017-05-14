Man injured following shooting in North St. Louis

A violent weekend in St. Louis continued on Sunday when a man was shot in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Shreve Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Police say the shots were fired from a dark colored SUV.

The victim, who was in his 20's, is being taken to an area hospital, and is reportedly conscious and breathing. No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved