Truck fire breaks out overnight on I-55 near Maryville

Fire crews respond to a truck fire on Interstate 55 on Sunday, May 14, 2017 (Credit: Anthony Goforth) Fire crews respond to a truck fire on Interstate 55 on Sunday, May 14, 2017 (Credit: Anthony Goforth)
Fire crews in Illinois spent part of the night putting out a truck fire along Interstate 55 in Maryville. 

Viewer photos show smoke coming from a semi truck at a weigh station. People in the area reported hearing a loud explosion just before midnight. 

