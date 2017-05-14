Truck fire breaks out overnight on I-55 near Maryville

Fire crews respond to a truck fire on Interstate 55 on Sunday, May 14, 2017 (Credit: Anthony Goforth)

Fire crews in Illinois spent part of the night putting out a truck fire along Interstate 55 in Maryville.

Viewer photos show smoke coming from a semi truck at a weigh station. People in the area reported hearing a loud explosion just before midnight.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved