Police: man shot inside his residence in St. Louis

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Wells/Goodfellow area of St. Louis on Sunday morning. 

The shooting happened at the 1600 block of Semple around 9:57 a.m., when police say a man in his 40s was shot inside his residence. 

Additional information is limited at this time, but police do say that a black male was seen running from Semple while carrying a long rifle. 

The investigation is ongoing.

