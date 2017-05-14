Major Case Squad investigation Alton shooting death

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a shooting death that happened in Alton on Sunday morning.

Alton police responded to gunshots fired in the 900 block of Union Street around 4:13 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a 34-year-old male with obvious gunshot wounds lying in the road. The victim later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 645 or the anonymous tip hotline at 618-465-5948.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved