Alton man found shot to death identified

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a shooting death that happened in Alton on Sunday morning.

Alton police responded to gunshots fired in the 900 block of Union Street around 4:13 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old Derrance Taylor with obvious gunshot wounds lying in the road. Taylor later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-463-3505 Ext. 645 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

