Ballin' with a cop: Alton police bond with local kids through basketball

Alton police officers are doing their part to connect with the community.

On Saturday, several officers stopped by the YWCA in hopes of building trust through basketball. Dozens of kids in the community came out to shoot some hoops with officers, and were treated to pizza and prizes.

The officers say dealing with young people in a more person way can go a long way down the road.

"If we can foster some relationships, gain some trust, and show them that what we do is not all bad, maybe it'll inspire them to be a policeman or help the community," Lt. John Franke said.

Some of the kids even walked away with some hardware. Trophies were handed out to the Top 3 finishers of the free throw and 3-point contests.

