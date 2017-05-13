Neighbors in The Hill excited to see Kingshighway Bridge re-open

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson leads a deligation of residents and friends across the Kingshighway Bridge after a ribbon cutting ceremony reopening the bridge in St. Louis on May 13, 2017. The 78-year-old bridge was closed for two years for complete replace

The long wait is over for drivers in South St. Louis with the Kingshighway Bridge now re-opened.It's been two years since the bridge closed down for re-construction.The bridge is only partially opened with two lane operating in each direction, which is enough of a relief for drivers.

A ribbon cutting ceremony happened at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning to officially open part of the Kingshighway Bridge. Neighbors, business owners, and city leaders were all there to walk across the bridge for the first time immediately following the ribbon cutting.

"[I am] ecstatic!" said Denise Economon, who lives in The Hill neighborhood.

It's shared feeling among many in The Hill. "Traffic has been so bad for 2 years," said Dale Economon, who lives in The Hill.

The Hill neighborhood is lined with several narrow streets. It saw way more cars than usual while the bridge was under construction.

"They've been side swiping cars," said Dale Economon.

"Mirrors have been knocked off cars all the time," said Denise Economon.

Side streets at times turned into gridlock in this south city neighborhood. "Sometimes we gotta wait to pull into our driveway," said Dale Economon.

Ricky Russo works at a restaurant in The Hill. "When we get off work trying to get down to the highway it was all backed up, it was just crazy," said Russo.

He's hoping the easier access to the neighborhood will draw more customers. "Since it's been opened we've been a lot busier today than we have been," said Russo, "Traffic is going pretty good now."

When the bridge project is completely finished, there will be an additional lane going each way as well as sidewalks. Officials say that should be done by mid-to-late summer.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved