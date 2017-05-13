3-alarm fire breaks out at home in Cahokia, Ill. (Credit: KMOV)

A fire occurred at a home in the 800 block of St. Thomas Lane Saturday evening.

The three alarm fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. at the home. Multiple fire departments in the area assisted in putting out the fire.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved