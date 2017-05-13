Church hosts resource fair for flood victims Saturday

Low-lying roads are covered in flood water in Sunset Hills, Missouri on May 1, 2017. Flood waters from rivers across the state of Missouri are forcing officials to close roads and people to move. So far 350 roads have closed. Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Help is available this weekend to victims of the recent flooding in the St. Louis area.

Manchester United Methodist Church is hosting a multi-agency resource fair on Saturday.

People can pick up cleaning kits, get information on tetanus shots and find applications for flood insurance.

Saturday’s event ends at 7 p.m. but there will be additional resource fairs in Pacific, House Springs and Arnold next week.

