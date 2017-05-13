"Girls on the Run" event used as empowerment tool for girls

A group of girl at the "Girls on the Run" event in downtown St. Louis on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)

Thousands of girls took to the streets of downtown St. Louis for the “Girls on the Run” 5k and one mile fun run.

Altogether more than 9,000 third to eighth grade girls and their running partners from 23 counties in Missouri and Illinois participated in the run.

“Girls on the run St. Louis is about empowering girls for a lifetime of healthy living,” said Courtney Berg, executive director of Girls on the Run. “So we use running as a vehicle for that.”

The run is also about encouraging girls to be confident in themselves while pursuing big goals.

“So they’re been running for ten weeks with amazing volunteer coaches,” Berg said. “What they’ve done throughout those 10 weeks is really getting to know themselves.”

Many of the girls in the run said all the training was well worth it.

“I feel like I accomplished something big,” said one of girls. “Very accomplished, very tired, I feel nice.”

