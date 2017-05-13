Blake Snyder honored in D.C. for National Police Week

Elizabeth Snyder, wife of Blake Snyder, arrives at the airport for the Candelight Vigil for Fallen Officers in Washington D.C. (Credit: Elizabeth Snyder)

The family of former St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder was in Washington D.C. on Saturday for the 29th annual Candelight Vigil for Fallen Officers.

The event, which is part of National Police Week, honored the 143 police officers across the United States that were killed in 2016, including Snyder, who died in the line of duty last October.

Elizabeth Snyder, Blake's wife, posted the following photo on her Facebook page of her arriving at the airport with her son. She expressed her gratitude to all of the officers who have paid their respects to her family over the past year.

Blake's name will be etched in stone at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the nation's capital.

