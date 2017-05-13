Korn drops out of Pointfest due to singer's vocal issues - KMOV.com

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs at the Louder Than Life Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Jonathan Davis of Korn performs at the Louder Than Life Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

One of the headlining bands of Saturday's Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater will not be performing after all.

Johnathan Davis, lead singer of the band Korn, posted a video on his Facebook page saying that his voice was "thrashed" and needed rest, per a doctor's orders.

The rest of the show is scheduled to go on at 3 p.m., with Breaking Benjamin, the other headlining band, playing an extended set.

