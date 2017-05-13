Korn drops out of Pointfest due to singer's vocal issues

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs at the Louder Than Life Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

One of the headlining bands of Saturday's Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater will not be performing after all.

Johnathan Davis, lead singer of the band Korn, posted a video on his Facebook page saying that his voice was "thrashed" and needed rest, per a doctor's orders.

The rest of the show is scheduled to go on at 3 p.m., with Breaking Benjamin, the other headlining band, playing an extended set.

