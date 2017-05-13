Police: Boy accused of injuring 2 schoolmates with knife

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old central Missouri boy is charged as a juvenile with felony assault related to his alleged knife attack on two schoolmates.

Fulton police Maj. Roger Rice tells the Jefferson City News Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pvEkl1 ) that the boy his charged with two counts of second-degree assault. His name is not being released because he is charged as a juvenile.

School administrators say the boy injured schoolmates ages 11 and 12 during the incident Wednesday.

The victims were treated by a school nurse and remained in school after their parents were notified.

A notice sent out to parents said it is believed that students who weren't involved in the matter were aware that the person taken into custody had the knife.