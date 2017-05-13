Kingshighway Bridge at I-44 to partially reopen Saturday

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson leads a deligation of residents and friends across the Kingshighway Bridge after a ribbon cutting ceremony reopening the bridge in St. Louis on May 13, 2017. (Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

For the first time in two years, drivers will be able to use the Kingshighway Bridge near I-44 in South St. Louis.

The bridge was set to open last month, but weather and other complications forced a delay. Many businesses in that area are ready for the opening, but one resident told News 4 that the closure was not all bad.

"I'm excited about it," Michelle Zielinski said. "We're new to the area, so we've been taking alternate routes to explore the city."

Had a great walk across the new Kingshighway Bridge with a couple hundred grateful St. Louisans this morning. pic.twitter.com/oAXoAgu6HA — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) May 13, 2017

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, and led a group of residents across the bridge on foot. Although not all lanes of the bridge will reopen today, traffic should be able to start driving across the bridge starting at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved