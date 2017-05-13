Kingshighway Bridge at I-44 to partially reopen Saturday - KMOV.com

Kingshighway Bridge at I-44 to partially reopen Saturday

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson leads a deligation of residents and friends across the Kingshighway Bridge after a ribbon cutting ceremony reopening the bridge in St. Louis on May 13, 2017. (Bill Greenblatt/UPI) St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson leads a deligation of residents and friends across the Kingshighway Bridge after a ribbon cutting ceremony reopening the bridge in St. Louis on May 13, 2017. (Bill Greenblatt/UPI)
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

For the first time in two years, drivers will be able to use the Kingshighway Bridge near I-44 in South St. Louis.

The bridge was set to open last month, but weather and other complications forced a delay. Many businesses in that area are ready for the opening, but one resident told News 4 that the closure was not all bad. 

"I'm excited about it," Michelle Zielinski said. "We're new to the area, so we've been taking alternate routes to explore the city."

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, and led a group of residents across the bridge on foot. Although not all lanes of the bridge will reopen today, traffic should be able to start driving across the bridge starting at 2 p.m.

