2-year-old in critical condition after overnight car accident in St. Louis

A 2-year-old child is in critically unstable condition after being thrown from a car early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 2:00 a.m. at the corner of Natural Bridge and Cora. Accident reconstruction has been called to the scene.

No other information is available at this time, and it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

