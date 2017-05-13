Man charged in South County robbery

A St. Louis man is facing charges in connection to a liquor store robbery in South County.

39-year-old Antonio Banks has been charged with one count of first degree robbery. Police say Banks entered the In and Out Liquor store at 9400 South Broadway, where he displayed a gun and demanded all the money from the cash register.

Banks left the store on a black motor scooter with about $30 in cash from the register. Banks was arrested after a witness called police and provided information that identified Banks as the suspect in the robbery.

Police say Banks has not admitted to the robbery, but did allude to being in financial trouble because of his wife's illness. He is currently being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved