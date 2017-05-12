Congressman Clay stands ground over controversial painting

Missouri congressman Lacy Clay continues to stand his ground over a controversial painting taken down on Capitol Hill.

The painting was by a St. Louis high school student and depicts a police officer with a pig's head. It was chosen over 400 other entries from local students in 2016.

Clay said he didn’t think the painting would cause as much controversy as it did.

A St. Louis high school student painted the artwork that delves into social justice issues in Ferguson. But the painting also shows some police depicted as pigs.

It was on display for seven months then some lawmakers complained and it was taken down.

Congressman Clay filed a lawsuit saying the removal was unconstitutional, however, a judge ruled against it.

But, the legal battle isn’t over, so Clay said the painting will stay in his DC office until the case is closed.

“That does not make me anti-police because I support a young high school student who has expressed himself through art,” said Clay. “The Supreme Court says art is a form of speech.”

The artist will get the painting back once the legal issues are resolved.

Clay said that over the last couple of months three different art galleries have offered the student money for his work.

