Nurse honored for saving man’s life

Kenny Rosenkoetter hugging Kara Schneider. Schneider saved his life when he passed out while playing softball. Credit: KMOV

A nurse at De Paul Hospital was honored Friday for saving a man’s life.

Kara Schneider was honored with the Daisy Award, which is given to extraordinary nurses.

Schneider was in the stands when Kenny Rosenkoetter was playing softball. She was dozing when she heard people calling for help.

“He was on the field and I looked down and I saw his toes pointing in the air,” said Schneider.

He passed out. Schneider jumped down onto the field and gave Rosenkoetter CPR.

Rosenkoetter and his family now call Schneider a friend.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved