Mo. lawmakers vote to undo St. Louis City minimum wage hike

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A new minimum wage in St. Louis could be undone under legislation heading to Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Missouri's Republican-led Legislature gave final approval Friday to a bill banning cities from adopting minimum wages higher than the state's rate, which is currently $7.70 an hour.

The intent is to reverse a $10 an hour minimum wage that took effect May 5 in St. Louis after being upheld by the courts.

The Senate passed the bill despite vigorous opposition from Democrats. The House then did likewise in the final moments before the mandatory 6 p.m. deadline to end its work.

Republican lawmakers contend there should be a consistent minimum wage across the state.

Democrats have said it should be up to cities to decide local wages.