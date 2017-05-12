Injury updates: Piscotty, Peralta close, Triple-A rotation getting fresh blood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals, suffering from a jam-packed disabled list, are on the verge of returning some of those names to action. Dexter Fowler is back in the lineup against his former team, and at least two more players could return as soon as next week.

Jhonny Peralta

The 34-year-old infielder has been out since April 16 with a respiratory infection, and had been working in Palm Beach. He has seen some light there, acting as a designated hitter and doing drills, but GM John Mozeliak would like to test him further before the veteran is activated.

“I’d like to see a little bit more robust of a rehab assignment. So we’ll likely send him out to Memphis in the next day or two and get him some time down there,” Mozeliak said Friday. “Have him play a position, have him take at bats, then we’ll have a better sense of where he is.”

Peralta was hitting .120 and slugging the same over the first eight games of the season.

Stephen Piscotty

Piscotty pulled his hamstring running down the line against Milwaukee on May 4, and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the following day. His recovery has gone well, and he was running on the field before the series opener with the Cubs Friday.

The Cardinals plan to send him out for a rehab assignment as early as Monday, and are eyeing Double-A Springfield as the likely location. If things go as planned, he would be activated shortly after, making him a candidate for a mid-week return.

Tyler Lyons

After working back from his knee injury, the lefty appeared in his first game April 27. He pitched again on May 1, but was subsequently shut down with an intercostal strain (the muscles between the ribs). He has already had one rehab appearance, and the team will send him to Memphis Monday for a second outing Monday. He is in St. Louis for the weekend until then.

Jose Martinez

Last Saturday, Martinez pulled up lame when trying to beat out a grounder. He was diagnosed with Grade 2 groin strain, and the Cardinals have refrained from releasing a timetable. His treatment has gone well in the interim, as he’s been able to swing a bat.

Marco Gonzales

The lefty has spent the bulk of the last two years dealing with injuries, and has finally been cleared to join the Triple-A rotation following his Tommy John surgery. Gonzales has been throwing in extended spring training since the season began, and is now ready for live game action.

John Gant

Joining Gonzales in Memphis soon will be John Gant, the righty pitcher who caught the eye of coaches in spring but tore his groin in the final week of big league camp. While initially the injury appeared to be a minor setback, the 24-year-old (acquired in the Jaime Garcia swap with Atlanta) had been effectively shut down until very recently. Now that he’s been able to ratchet up his work, his deployment to Triple-A is imminent.