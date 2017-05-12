Woman accused of being fake nurse at South City hospital

Samantha Rivera allegedly lied about being trained as a nurse to land a job at St. Alexus Hospital in South City. Credit: Lincoln Country Sheriff

A woman is accused of posing as a nurse and treating patients at a south St. Louis hospital.

Samantha Rivera allegedly stole a real nurses’ identity and used it to get a job at St. Alexus Hospital.

Investigators allege Rivera lied about her background to land an $80,000 a year job at Brown Mackie College in New Mexico in 2015. Rivera taught nursing at the college.

Court documents allege she then lied about having a nursing degree and nursing experience in order to land a job at St. Alexus Hospital in November 2016.

She worked at St. Alexus for three months and worked in the intensive care unit and psychiatric ward, which treats geriatric patients. Rivera had the responsibility of assessing patients and identifying changes in their conditions.

She also allegedly performed medical treatments and administered medication including controlled substances.

St. Alexus Hospital declined to comment about Rivera to News 4.

