Cards prospect Poncedeleon remains in ICU, but improving after surgery

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinal prospect Daniel Poncedeleon remains in the intensive care unit, but is talking and eating on his own Friday, after being hospitalized when he was hit in the head by a line drive.

The Memphis pitcher was facing off against the Iowa Cubs Tuesday in Des Moines when he was hit in the head by a lined shot off the bat of Cubs first baseman Victor Caratini. Poncedeleon collapsed on the field and was eventually carried off by stretcher before being taken to a Des Moines area hospital. Wednesday, he underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain caused by swelling.

Friday, he was showing encouraging improvement.

“He’s been able to eat on his own, he’s showing more energy, overall I think the doctors are really pleased with where he’s at,” Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said. “I think we should have a really good idea what the outlook should look like probably the early part of next week.”

Poncedeleon’s family joined him in Iowa during his recovery.

The 25-year-old was drafted in the ninth round by the Cardinals in 2014. Prior to the injury, he had a 2-0 record with a 2.17 ERA in six Triple-A starts.