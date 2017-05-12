Make-A-Wish grants girl's wish to be a mom for a day

Make-A-Wish grants 8-year-old Savannah's wish to be a mommy for a day. (Credit: KMOV)

Make-A-Wish Missouri granted a local girl who is battling cancer her wish to be a mommy for a day.

Eight-year-old Savannah Shreves was diagnosed with Leukemia on her birthday eight months ago.

“This is a very unusual wish and very inspirational,” said Luann Bott, president of Make-A-Wish Missouri.

She wanted to be a mom for a day because of how great her own mom is.

“She said she wanted to be a mom for a day because she had a wonderful mom, very fun, and she also wanted to be a mom,” said Bott.

Her parents, especially her mother Jessica, were surprised and flattered.

“It’s awesome ... I try,” her mother said.

“Total shock, mind blown when she said it, but as long as she is happy, that’s what matters,” said her father Matthew Shreves.

She spent most of the day at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur. She experienced everything from her own baby shower to spending time on the labor and delivery floor to learning how to care for her own baby doll that she named Harmony.

“She needed this today, really thankful for this,” her father said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved