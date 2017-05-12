Police search for man who exposed himself to woman at hospital

Police believe the suspect is driving this white Ford F-150. Credit: Town and Country PD

Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman outside Missouri Baptist Hospital.

A woman told police she was walking to her car at the hospital when a white man in his late 20s to early 30s pulled up alongside her in a white truck and said “Can I ask you a question?”

When the woman walked up to the driver’s side door, she said she saw his exposed genitals.

Police describe his car as a white Ford F-150 possibly with Illinois plates and “1st Phorm” sticker on the rear window.

If you recognize the car, call police.

