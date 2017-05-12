5 police agencies involved in police chase through Rolla

Rebecca Hall (left) and Eric Floyd (right) took off while deputies tried to perform a traffic stop, authorities said. (Phelps County Sheriff's Department)

A man and woman have been charged after taking off during a traffic stop and causing a pursuit, police said.

Eric Floyd and Rebecca Hall, both from Springfield, Mo., were arrested and charged,

Floyd, 37, was charged with two counts of First Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Driving While Revoked.. Police said he also has a warrant for burglary in Polk County.

Hall was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

On May 10, police said the pair were pulled over by Phelps County Deputies around 10:10 p.m. Deputies made the traffic stop on County Road 5285 and Highway 72. As the deputies approached the vehicle, Floyd and Hall took off in their vehicle.

The couple were pursued into Rolla, Mo., where spike strips were deployed. The vehicle swerved after running over the spike strips, and the suspect vehicle nearly hit an officer, police said.

Despite striking the strips, the police chase continue onto south Highway 63, with several different police agencies pursuing. At this point, Rolla Police, Phelps County Sheriff's Department, Doolittle Police, Edgar Spring Police, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were involved.

After running off the road, the pair of suspects fled their vehicle and were pursued in a foot chase before being apprehended by police.

Police said they found a pair of handguns, a television, several keys, and a credit card inside the suspect vehicle. Police said the items were taken the day of the police pursuit, all from Battlefield, Mo.

Floyd's bond has been set at $500,000, while Hall's was set at $50,000.

