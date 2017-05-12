Homeowners shocked to learn they're on hook for water line repairs

Many residents in the 2700 block of Park Avenue in South City were stunned to learn they'll have to pay for repairs to this waterline. Credit: KMOV

Local homeowners can't believe they're on the hook for repairs to a broken water line in the back alley of their homes.

The water department had indicated they could shut off the water if it’s not fixed.

The St. Louis Water Division sent a letter to an entire block of homeowners saying a leak in the alley in the 2700 block of Park Ave is the homeowners’ responsibility.

“I was just stunned,” said one homeowner Aaron Levinson.

There are close to 20 people total.

“It's crazy, it's just crazy,” said Frederica Goodlow.

Even those who live almost a football field away.

“It just all seems very suspicious and fishy, like do we really own this or is someone trying to pull something over our eyes,” said Michael Walker.

The neighbors say they couldn't get clear answers, so News 4 went straight to Water Division head Curt Skoby.

“This is theirs to repair,” Skoby said. “It's not unique, but it's not common.”

Skoby says most homeowners are responsible for the service line that runs from the water main in the street into their homes.

Back when the homes on Park Avenue were built in the 1980's, though, the developer decided to save money and ran one combined water line in the alley, instead of separate lines.

“It is not owned by the city,” Skoby said.

Skoby insists it's the homeowners’ financial burden to bear.

The good news, Skoby says, they'll share the thousands it will cost to repair.

But that's little consolation to the neighbors who say they can't force their other neighbors to pay up.

“It's going to run up sky-high, where are we going to get the money to pay for it?” Goodlow said.

“I don't want to be on the hook paying for other people's shares that's not right. so yeah, the city should step up,” Levinson said.

They wanted the city to make the repairs and then assess each homeowner, but the water division says they can't do that.

Wondering where your line is? The water division says the only way to know before you buy a home is to call them.

