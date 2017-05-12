2 men charged in fatal North County shooting arrested in Tennessee

Two suspects have been charged in connection to a North County homicide that occurred last week.

Sherrod Greenlaw and Darris Simmons, both from St. Louis, were charged with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Armed Criminal Action.

On May 2, police said Greenlaw, 22, and Simmons, 20, were passengers in a vehicle heading south on Riverview in St. Louis County. Both suspects were riding in the backseat. As their vehicle approached an intersection of Riverview and Prigge, police said a Freddie McDonald, who was riding in the front seat, was shot in the chest.

Police said the gunshot came from the backseat. McDonald, 25, was shot again, this time in the head from outside the vehicle.

Greenlaw and Simmons both fled the scene, and eventually the St. Louis area. Both are being held in a Tennessee jail.

