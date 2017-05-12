2 charged after allegedly taking wallet from crash victim

A pair of suspects have been charged after allegedly stolen a man's wallet after he was involved in a fatal crash in February.

Jeanette Supancic, 52, and Mikel Chalmers II, 34, have both been charged with Unlawful Use of a Credit Card, Burglary, and Theft From a Person. All three charges are felonies.

Authorities said Supancic is already charged with Unlawful Use of a Credit Card for allegedly using a stolen credit card in Collinsville, Ill.

On Feb. 25, a vehicle driven by Robert A. Galvan was traveling on Route 111 in Illinois when the vehicle went off the road in Pontoon Beach, Ill. That is when Supancic and Chalmers II allegedly stole Galvan's wallet from his person.

Galvan, 30, then left his vehicle, and walked northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 111, police said. Galvan was then struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Travis Sacket, 21, remained on the scene after striking Galvan.

Galvan was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said Sacket will not be charged, as the accident was ruled accidental on April 4. Police said Galvan's blood alcohol content was .367 at the time of his death.

