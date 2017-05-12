Landslide in Jefferson County closes section of Route M

The area is more than a week removed from the historic April flooding, but some areas are still feeling the effects of the rainfall.

One of those effects was just felt in Jefferson County, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said.

MoDOT announced via their Facebook page that a section of Route M will be closed until further notice, all thanks to a landslide. The section stretches from Interstate 55 to Route 61/67.

MoDOT said the hillside is more than 60-feet tall.

At this time, the reopening of this section is not known.

MoDOT said those looking to travel around the closure should take Route 61/67 to Imperial, or Route Z, and then get back onto Interstate 55.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved