O'Fallon, ILL man sentenced on child pornography charges

An O'Fallon, ILL man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography charges.

32-year-old Hamza L. Nijmeh was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on Thursday for one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

In August 2015, law enforcement officials in Albuquerque received a report about a New Mexico suspect who was trading child pornography online. An investigation revealed that the suspect was trading child pornography with about 50 other individuals across the United States, one of whom was Nijmeh.

During the investigation, authorities searched Nijmeh's cell phone, and found hundreds of videos and images containing child pornography.

In addition to his prison sentence, Nijmeh will also serve ten years of supervised release following his imprisonment, and must pay $6,500 in restitution to three victims identified in the child pornography images.

