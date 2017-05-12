Wrong-way driver issued 3 citations following early morning crash

A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on I-40 at Kingshighway Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A wrong-way driver broke his clavicle and was issued three citations following a crash early Friday morning.

The 37-year-old driver was attempting to enter eastbound Interstate 40 at Kingshighway but became confused and entered the westbound ramp around 1:45 a.m., police said. After entering the ramp, his vehicle crashed into another.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the wrong-way driver complained of a sore shoulder following the crash.

No other details have been released.

